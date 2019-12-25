Good governance is possible by thinking of problems in totality: PM Modi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday remembered former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his 95th birth anniversary and said that the late veteran leader used to say that "life has to be seen in totality, not in pieces".

PM Modi said that the same is true for the governance as well and that good governance is possible only when we "think of the problems in totality".

The prime minister's remarks came during his address in Uttar Pradesh capital city Lucknow after he unveiled Vajpayee's statue at Lok Bhawan.

Paying tribute to the former prime minister and BJP veteran, PM Modi laid the foundation stone for Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in Lucknow and launched a scheme 'Atal Bhujal Yojana' aimed at improving groundwater management through community participation in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to microblogging site Twitter today and paid his tribute to former PM Vajpayee on his birth anniversary.

"A tribute to the former Prime Minister, Bharat Ratna Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji on his birth anniversary. He is settled in the hearts of the countrymen," the prime minister's tweet read.