Golf academy started in J&K, game of elite open for masses

Golf courses of Kashmir Valley are famous across the world, but Kashmir has not produced a single international player in Golf. The reason being no Golf academies or training. The LG of Kashmir, Manoj Sinha recently inaugurated a golf academy for the students of government schools to take up the sport.

Golf has always been called the game of the rich and access to golf courses in the Valley has always been difficult. However, now the state administration has come up with an idea to introduce a golf academy for the students to learn and take up this sport professionally.

“We have made golf accessible to the common man. It is no longer the game of the elite. Dream of inclusive society being realised. J&K is a powerhouse of sporting talent; UT administration is working diligently in creating a flourishing sports culture and providing the right platforms to budding sportspersons, '' said Manoj Sinha, LG of Jammu and Kashmir.

The state administration is coming up with a multi-pronged strategy of developing sports infrastructure by organizing sports events across the UT. Also providing the best coaching, continuously monitoring and fully utilising the assets that have been prepared.

The golf academy has taken 50 students, 25 girls and 25 boys in its first batch. It's the first such initiative taken by the state to promote golf among the youth.

''Golf is not new to Kashmir, it’s been here since the 19th Century and quite a few people have taken a liking to this sport. We put up a proposal to start this academy, the LG pushed us to do so. And we have Amandeep Johar, a renowned golfer who is helping. In total 25 boys and 25 girls have been taken in the first batch. Our endeavour is to train these kids. We are bearing all the cost of the training. We are hoping to see them on international platforms. And in the future we will take more students," Javaid Bakshi, secretary, golf course, said.

The student community in the Valley are extremely happy and joyous with the opening of this academy.

''I had no idea about it earlier but I am extremely happy about this opportunity which we have got with the help of LG of Kashmir. Now our dream is to become professional like our coaches and we are extremely happy about this opportunity. It was called the game of royals, we didn’t have the concept that we will be able to play this game. We are extremely happy especially all the girls, '' said Falak Shabir Khan, student.

The student community feels that they believed that it was the game of elites and they can’t afford to play it ever.

''We are very happy and this is for the first time in the history of Jammu and Kashmir that students would be trained to be professional golfers, This is a great opportunity for the students, we always heard that it’s a royal game and we always thought only rich people can afford this game. But the department has made it possible for us to play this sport and I wish I could make this sport my career," said Arooj Mushtaq, student.

At least 17 national level sports events will be held in J&K alone this year. More than 17 lakh children will take part in different sports avenues.