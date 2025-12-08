Approximately a day after the fire tragedy in Goa's nightclub claimed 25 lives, owner Saurabh Luthra, who is missing, has finally broken his silence. He expressed "profound grief" and unwavering solidarity with the bereaved families. This comes after Goa Police issued a lookout notice against nightclub 'Birch by Romeo Lane' owners, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra. After the incident, it emerged that the nightclub structure was built illegally without licence and several demolition notices were served against it.

In a statement posted on social media platform Instagram, Luthra said, “The management expresses profound grief and is deeply shaken by the tragic loss of lives resulting from the unfortunate incident at Birch. In this hour of irreparable sorrow and overwhelming distress, the management stands in unwavering solidarity with the families of the deceased as well as those injured, and conveys its heartfelt condolences with utmost sincerity.” He added, “The management further affirms that it shall extend every possible form of assistance, support and cooperation to the bereaved and affected individuals, as they navigate through this period of immense anguish and adversity.”





Major lapses emerge

Earlier, Arpora panchayat head Roshan Redkar revealed that the structure housing the club was built without a construction licence. "There were complaints against the club and when we conducted an inquiry, we found that there was no construction licence. We had issued a demolition notice after following due process. However, the demolition notice was stayed upon appeal,” Redkar said.

According to the Goa Panchayati Raj Act, a person can appeal against the decision taken by a local government body - and the decision can then be upheld or overturned by concerned authority. According to reports, the fire started on the ground floor of the nightclub, leaving those in the basement trapped and unable to escape. A few survivors also said that there were makeshift structures made of palm leaves, that easily caught fire.

What action has administration taken?