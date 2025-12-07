/Goa nightclub constructed without licence, had demolition notices? Major lapses emerge after fire kills 25

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday (Dec 7) announced the updated death toll in the horrific fire incident that took place in a nightclub in North Goa. He said that 25 persons have been killed so far and announced a magisterial inquiry into the incident. While police has said that the fire erupted after cylinder blast late on Saturday (Dec 6) night, reports have now suggested that the nightclub was built without a licence and had demolition orders against it. As per initial information, the nightclub had not abided by the fire safety norms. The nightclub was Birch by Romeo Lane in North Goa's Arpora. It opened last year and is located about 25km from the state capital, Panaji.

‘Illegal structure’, demolition notices

Arpora panchayat head Roshan Redkar has revealed that the structure housing the club was built without a construction licence. Redkar also said that the club is being run by an individual named Saurabh Luthra. "There were complaints against the club and when we conducted an inquiry, we found that there was no construction licence. We had issued a demolition notice after following due process. However, the demolition notice was stayed upon appeal,” Redkar said. According to the Goa Panchayati Raj Act, a person can appeal against the decision taken by a local government body - and the decision can then be upheld or overturned by concerned authority. According to the preliminary findings quoted by Goa CM, the fire started on the ground floor of the nightclub, leaving those in the basement trapped and unable to escape. A few survivors also said that there were makeshift structures made of palm leaves, that easily caught fire.

What action has administration taken?