/Goa CM rescinds doctor’s suspension after IMA, oppn slam health minister, his video goes viral

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Sunday rescinded the suspension order of a senior doctor at the Goa Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) issued by the state health minister, Vishwajit Rane, after spiralling controversy over the matter.

“I have reviewed the issue at Goa Medical College and held discussions with the Health Minister. I want to assure the people of Goa that Dr. Rudresh Kuttikar will not be suspended,” CM Sawant wrote on X.

According to sources, Chief Minister Sawant summoned Rane for a meeting in Panaji on Sunday. A statement issued later clarified that Dr Kuttikar would not be suspended pending a fair inquiry.

The CM also praised doctors for their continued service and reiterated the state government’s commitment to high standards of healthcare.

Health Minister Rane had defended his decision to order the suspension of Dr Rudresh Kuttikar, citing the senior doctor’s “arrogant behaviour” towards a patient.

Why did the doctor invite the health minister’s ire?

The incident took place on Saturday, when Rane paid a surprise visit to the GMCH’s casualty ward for inspection. During his visit, he publicly rebuked the hospital’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Rudresh Kurtikar, citing his “arrogant behaviour” towards a patient — an elderly woman who had allegedly been denied necessary care, and later suspended him.

Rane said he took the action after receiving a complaint from a senior journalist who pointed out that his mother-in-law was mistreated by the doctor in the casualty ward of the Goa Medical College and Hospital.

The minister said he had received a message from a family member of a senior citizen, who was already in pain and advised to receive daily injections, about how she was refused the same at the medical college’s casualty ward on a public holiday.

The GMCH at Bambolim is a state-run hospital with more than 1,000 beds and provides medical services to patients from Goa and nearby areas of Maharashtra and Karnataka.

“Yes, as the health minister, I did intervene, and I accept that my tone and words could have been more measured. I am not above reflection or criticism. I take full responsibility for how I communicated, and I assure you such an approach will not be repeated,” Rane said while speaking to reporters later.

The minister was reacting to criticism he faced on social media and from the Indian Medical Association over the incident.

“Doctors hold a noble position in society, and most at GMCH serve with great dedication. But when arrogance replaces duty and compassion, it becomes my responsibility to act,” Rane added.