Gita Press symbolises people’s devotion, living faith, says PM Modi in Gorakhpur  

Even as the controversy surrounding Gita Press publication—the world’s largest publisher of Hindu religious books—receiving the coveted Gandhi Peace Prize refuses to die down, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the 100-year-old printing press on Friday saying that it is not only an organisation, but also represents the devotion of millions of people.

Modi’s remarks came at the centenary year celebration of Gita Press in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur city.

“Gita Press is the only printing press in the world, which is not just an organisation but a living faith. Gita Press is not just a printing press but a temple to crores of people...The press' name also has Gita and the work also has Geeta,” he said.

Asserting that it was his government who honoured the Gita Press by conferring it with the prestigious award, Modi said that one of India’s founding fathers, Mahatma Gandhi, used to write for the publisher. Praises Gita Press “On the occasion of Gita Press completing its 100 years, our government has conferred Gita Press with Gandhi Peace Prize. Gandhi Ji was emotionally attached to Gita Press. He once used to write for Gita Press through Kalyan Patrika," PM Modi said.

“Gita Press completing 100 years coinciding with the nation’s celebration of 75 years of independence is not merely a coincidence. Our epics and libraries were destroyed by foreign invaders, and then the Britishers arrived, causing our holy books to vanish," he said. #WATCH | Warm welcome for PM Modi in UP's Gorakhpur. Flower petals showered on PM Modi's convoy pic.twitter.com/8SGSLRShdo — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2023 × “Gita Press receiving Gandhi Peace Prize is a respect of Gita Press by the country and its people," he added.

He also talked about the revamped Gorakhpur railway station, photos of which that had gone viral on social media.

“Ever since I shared the photos of Gorakhpur Railway Station on social media, people are left amused. They never imagined that a railway station could be developed in such a way," Modi said at the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Gita Press. Attacks Congress Before Gorakhpur, Modi was in eastern Chhattisgarh state where he laid the foundation stone of eight projects over Rs 70 billion in the capital Raipur city.

During the event, Modi slammed Congress and attacked the other opposition parties who have been trying to create a coalition to take on the prime minister in the upcoming general elections.

Modi in a clear reference to Congress said those who are stained in corruption are trying to stitch an Opposition Unity.

"Those stained are trying to come together today. Those who used to curse each other, they have now started finding excuses to come together," PM Modi said.

He then went on to say that if Congress is the guarantee of corruption, then PM Modi is the guarantee of action against corruption.

"Every corrupt person in this country should listen to one thing with open ears. If they Congress is the guarantee of corruption, then Modi is the guarantee of action on corruption."