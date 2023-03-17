'Gift of sleep': This Indian company announced surprise holiday for all employees on World Sleep Day

An Indian organisation with headquarters in Bengaluru has formally declared an optional holiday for its employees on March 17 in honour of International Sleep Day in an effort to promote health practises among its workforce.

Wakefit Solutions, a D2C home-and-sleep solutions startup, shared a screenshot of the email addressed to all employees on LinkedIn. "Surprise Holiday: Announcing the Gift of Sleep" was the title of the mail that was sent to the staff, as reported by the Mint.

We are thrilled to announce that Wakefit will celebrate International Sleep Day on Friday, the 17th of March as an optional holiday for all its employees. As sleep enthusiasts, we consider Sleep Day as a festival especially when it falls on a Friday! You can avail of this leave like any other holiday through the HR portal, announced the company.

"The 6th edition of our Great Indian Sleep Scorecard reveals a 21% increase in people feeling sleepy during work hours since 2022 and an 11% spike in people waking up tired. Considering sleep deprivation's prevalence, what better way to celebrate Sleep Day than through the Gift of Sleep?" The company further wrote to its employees.

The company adopted a "Right to Nap policy" for its workforce last year, allowing all staff members to take a 30-minute sleep while at work.

“An afternoon nap is instrumental in helping the body recharge and refocus on the task at hand, thus improving workplace productivity and motivation. Conversations around afternoon naps became predominant with the advent of work-from-home, and companies are slowly but steadily realising its importance. Through this initiative, the company hopes to start a sleep revolution while also encouraging other companies to adopt the initiative," the company said in a statement.

The objective of World Sleep Day is to increase public awareness of the value of sleep and the negative effects sleep disorders have on our health and well-being. Millions of individuals experience sleep disorders every year, which can significantly lower people's quality of life.