General MM Naravane meets UAE general, visits infantry school

Indian Army chief General MM Naravane who is on a six-day visit to West Asia met UAE's General Saleh Mohammed Saleh Al Ameri who is the commander of the country's land forces.

General Naravane the received the Guard of Honour in UAE and laid a wreath at the Martyr's Point. The Army chief discussed issues related to defence cooperation with UAE defence officials.

General Naravane also visited the Land Forces Institute, Infantry School and Armour School. General Naravane is on six-day visit in the Gulf where he is set to visit Saudi Arabia next.

Last month the Indian Army chief had visited Nepal on a three-day visit and met with Prime minister KP Sharma Oli. The Indian Army chief was toured religious places in the country and gifted medical equipment including ICU ventilators to field hospitals of the Nepali Army.

Naravane was conferred the honorary rank of General of the Nepali Army by Nepali President Bidya Devi Bhandari. Genral Naravane's visit to the country had taken place at the invitation of Nepal Army chief Gen Purna Chandra Thapa.

The Army chief had addressed the young military officers at Nepali Army's Staff College during his visit.

General MM Naravane has been closely engaged with the Army's engagement with China since the tensions between the two countries began in June as the PLA killed 20 Indian soldiers at Galwan Valley in Ladakh, although the PLA had lost several soliders as well but the Chinese foregin ministry refused to divulge the number of casulties.

Naravane had earlier visited Ladakh ro review Indian forces operational preparedness as the two countries continued to talk even as there were reports of confrontation with PLA soldeirs.

General Naravane has been engaing with China at the military and diplomatic level for several months as he declared that the Indian Army is "they are ready to deal with all challenges.