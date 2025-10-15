An FIR has been lodged in an alleged sexual assault case at Delhi's South Asian University (SAU). The police have registered a case of gang-rape after an 18-year-old girl from the college alleged that she was sexually assaulted by four unidentified men inside the campus on Sunday evening (Oct 12).

Multiple shocking information have come out in the case as the Delhi Police was informed that the girl, a BTech first-year student, had been receiving threatening emails for 2-3 days before the incident. The email address was unknown. The sender allegedly demanded in the mail to meet her near the guest house of the campus in Maidan Garhi at 11.27 pm on Saturday. She did not go there.

The next day, as per the FIR, she received another email in which she was asked to come outside her hostel block. The email was written in obscene language. The girl showed these messages to three of her friends, who checked the specified location at the time mentioned in the emails, but found no one there.

The next day, she received morphed obscene photographs of herself on WhatsApp and Telegram. The images were created using the display picture of social media platforms. In the mail, the sender threatened to circulate the images among students if she failed to appear at Gate Number 3.

“The message read that if I don’t come to gate number 3, these photographs will be circulated among students,” the girl said in the FIR, Hindustan Times reported, quoting from the copy of the FIR.

The girl went to the location. She sat near the site where a security guard was present, who summoned a middle-aged man. Shortly, two younger men arrived near her, and the four forced her to an empty room near the convocation centre and sexually assaulted her.

She even alleged that the attackers attempted to force a pill into her mouth, which she claims to have spat out. PTI reported that it was identified as an abortion pill. “Then he put his foot on my thigh, someone was holding my eyes, and someone came near my ear and was saying, I will kill your child, don't worry about him,” PTI quoted the FIR.

The alleged assaulters ran when they heard people exiting the nearby mess, the girl claimed in the FIR. Deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan confirmed that an FIR has been filed based on the victim’s statement. “The case is being investigated with due sensitivity and priority," he said.

The FIR mentioned that despite a doctor emphasising the seriousness of the situation, the hostel in-charge of the university dimissed it and levelled allegations against female students.

The victim's friends advised her to seek the help of the police. Meanwhile, the hostel-in-charge told her to "take a bath" and change clothes. The university officials also stopped her from contacting her mother and people outside.

“The administration was not taking (me) seriously and not allowing (me) to involve any outsider. I wanted to video call my mother and show her the bruises but the hostel-in-charge and a guard were covering me,” the victim said in FIR.

On Monday (Oct 14), the victim's friends called a PCR and reported the incident. A female sub-inspector and team responded but found the victim too distressed to speak initially.