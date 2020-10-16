Galwan incident has had deep political and public impact: Jaishankar

India's external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar said that Galwan incident has had a "deep public impact, very major political impact" and it has left India China relationship "profoundly disturbed".

The Galwan incident at Line of Actual Control (LAC) on June 15 saw clash between Chinese and Indian forces. It left 20 Indian soldiers dead.

China also suffered casualties, but never came out with a number.

Jaishankar said, "What we saw this year was a departure from the entire series of agreement, the massing of a large amount of Chinese forces on the border was clearly contrary to all of this. When you have friction point, a large number of troops very close to each other. Then something tragic like June 15 happened."

The Galwan incident was the first military casualty after 1975 at the LAC between India and China. The build up by the Chinese started in the month of May, and since then they have been present at the area.

When asked about the reason for Chinese aggression at the LAC, the minister said, "I haven't frankly got any reasonable explanation that I can tell from them on the matter," adding, "large number of troops with weapons concentrated at that segment of border. And it is a critical security challenge we face."

Both Indian and Chinese foreign and defence ministers met each other in the month of September, and since then two Corps Commanders-level talks have taken place to defuse the tensions.