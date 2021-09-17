Gallbladder gangrene reported in 5 Covid-recovered patients; first such case in India

Five patients recently recovered from COVID-19 at Delhi's Sir Ganga Ram Hospital have suffered gallbladder gangrene, alarming medical professionals.

According to doctors at the hospital, this is the first time similar cases have been reported in India.

Gangrene was reported in five individuals, four males and a woman, aged 37 to 75, according to a newspaper article.

Between June and August, they were all successfully treated at the hospital.

Fever, pain in the right upper quadrant of the belly, and vomiting were among their complaints.

Two of them were diabetics, and one had heart trouble.

According to the report, three individuals were given steroids to treat COVID-19 effects.

Gallbladder stone illness, according to the PTI, is a frequent condition in North India, accounting for 90 percent of instances of acute inflammation known as cholecystitis.

Only ten percent of the patients have "acalculous cholecystitis," or gallbladder inflammation without gallstones or cystic duct obstruction.

(With inputs from agencies)