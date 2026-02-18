/Galgotias University Robodog row: 'Exhibitors must not display...', government warns

The Centre has issued a warning to exhibitors following the controversy surrounding Galgotias University at the AI Impact Summit 2026. IT Secretary S Krishnan, speaking to news agency PTI on Wednesday (February 18), stressed that participants at such events must refrain from presenting products or technologies that do not belong to them. The warning comes after Galgotias University faced criticism for allegedly showcasing a Chinese-made robot dog as its own creation during the summit. A video circulating on social media showed the university’s stall displaying the robotic quadruped, prompting users to question its origin.

Authorities reportedly directed the university to vacate its booth at the summit, calling the incident a “national embarrassment” after claims surfaced that the robot was not an in-house innovation.

In response, Galgotias University attributed the confusion to Professor Neha Singh, who was representing the institution at the event. The university said that she was not authorised to speak to the media and suggested that incorrect information was shared in the excitement of being interviewed. The issue gained traction after footage showed Professor Singh introducing the robot dog, named “Orion,” as a development of the university’s Centre of Excellence. She highlighted its capabilities, including surveillance and campus mobility.