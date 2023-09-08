G20 Summit 2023: Delhi Police implements traffic restrictions, online services ban & metro service regulations

In light of the G20 summit in India's national capital, the Delhi Police implemented traffic regulations on Friday, September 8. Authorities have designated the New Delhi district as controlled zone-I from Friday 05:00 AM to 11:59 PM. They have requested people to travel to places within the regulated and controlled zones, like India Gate and Kartavya Path.

People can commute by buses on the road network beyond Ring Road towards the Delhi borders. However, the buses from the Rajokari border cannot enter Delhi until the high-profile conclave is over. Furthermore, the authorities will not allow unauthorised vehicles to enter the New Delhi district. Only medical emergency vehicles will move throughout the national capital.

The Delhi Traffic Police has barred the movement of goods and commodities into the capital across the border from 09:00 PM on September. They will allow only the vehicles carrying milk, vegetables, fruits, and medical supplies to enter Delhi.

Here's everything you need to know about the regulated zones, online services and metro services operations during the G20 summit in New Delhi.

Regulated Zone

Delhi Traffic Police has specified the Ring Road (Mahatma Gandhi Marg) as a regulated zone. They have only allowed the residents, emergency vehicles, vehicles travelling to airport and railway stations, and essential service vehicles to use the road network beyond the Ring Road in the New Delhi district.

Online Services

Except for postal and medical services, all online delivery services will remain closed in areas of New Delhi. According to the Special Commissioner of Police (Traffic) SS Yadav, "We can't allow cloud kitchen and food delivery services. Internet delivery companies such as Amazon and Flipkart will also not be allowed to operate in the controlled zone. Delivery executives can take medicines and essential items."

Metro Services

Due to traffic restrictions, the Delhi Traffic Police has encouraged people to use the metro system extensively. Delhi Metro will begin operations at 4 AM from terminal stations on September 8, 9 and 10. However, no boarding or deboarding can occur at the Supreme Court station, which will remain closed from 5 AM on September 9 until 11 PM on September 10. Furthermore, the parking facilities will remain shut at Supreme Court, Patel Chowk, and RK Ashram Marg metro station from 4 AM on September 8 until September 11.

