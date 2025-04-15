A survey has revealed how Indian travellers are shifting gears with both intention and thoughtful planning. The survey 2025 Global Travel Trends Report, which has been released by American Express India, analysed various trends among Indian travellers such as shopping, purpose of travel, etc.

According to the report, from shopping for local and handmade goods, making a special trip for a luxury purchase or attending concerts and sporting events, Indian travellers are prioritising unique experiences in 2025.

The survey was conducted by Morning Consult between January 8 – 13, 2025 among a sample of 8,137 global respondents, which also include 2,011 US Adults, 1,022 Australia Adults, 1,020 Canada Adults, 1,015 UK Adults, 1,025 Japan Adults, 1,021 Mexico Adults and 1,023 India Adults.

The survey mentioned that the respondents have at least a $50k+ income equivalent and typically travel at least once a year. The interviews were conducted online.

Here are some of the major points of the American Express 2025 Global Travel Trends Report?

1) The report said that Indian travellers are prioritising unique experiences and purchases.

2) The report shows that 92% of Indians look for one-of-a-kind goods to remind them of their trip, so they have a story to share with friends and family.

3) The report noted that 84% of Indians say it is important for them to support local small businesses while visiting a new destination.

4) As per the report, 81% of Indians prioritise purchasing high-quality local goods (e.g., coffee beans, Persian rugs, Italian leather) on their next trip.

5) It said that 50% of Indians are planning an international trip in 2025 to purchase a luxury good/investment piece.

6) The report mentioned that 58% of Indians are planning to travel to both - domestic and international destinations to attend a specific concert or show.

7) Indians are willing to go the distance and travel both domestically (36%) and internationally (32%) for a sporting event in 2025. Cricket (63%), and football/soccer (38%) are the top sports Indians are planning to travel for this year!

'Indians are more informed and discerning'

The survey found that Indian travellers are tech-friendly and do their research well before planning their travel as they typically use reviews on travel websites (67%), social media (55%) and recommendations from friends/family (51%).

The Indian travellers found places that match their interests (54%) and their budget (50%) are most important to Indians when selecting a destination.

As per the report, at least 79% of Indians typically download relevant travel apps before starting their trip. Meanwhile, 48% of Indians book all aspects of their trips on their smartphone or tablets.

Sanjay Khanna, CEO and Country Manager, of American Express Banking Corp India said, "Indians are more informed and discerning than ever before and seek holistic experiences during their travel. At American Express, we understand the preferences of our Card Members and are committed to helping them unlock more value on travel, dining, shopping and entertainment - through each aspect of their journey."