Donald Trump suggested that China's efforts to strengthen economic ties with Vietnam was likely a strategy to “screw” the United States.

Advertisment

“I don’t blame China. I don’t blame Vietnam. I don’t. I see they’re meeting today. Is that wonderful? That’s a lovely meeting … like trying to figure out, how do we screw the United States of America?” he told reporters in the Oval Office, claiming that Joe Biden had lost “trillions of dollars” in trade to China.

Trump's comments came while discussing tariffs and potential exemptions for automobiles and auto parts.

“I don’t blame President Xi,” he said in the Oval Office during a joint news briefing with El Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele. “I like him. He likes me. I mean, you know, who knows?”

Advertisment

Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Monday, met Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and To Lam, the nation’s Communist Party general secretary.

He said, “We must strengthen strategic resolve, jointly oppose unilateral bullying, and uphold the stability of the global free trade system as well as industrial and supply chains.”

'No winners in trade war': Xi issues warning against Trump tariffs

Advertisment

The Chinese president has warned that trade wars benefit no one in a thinly veiled message aimed at Trump’s continued tariffs on Chinese goods. Xi’s comments were made as he set off on a diplomatic tour of Southeast Asia, which includes stops in Vietnam, Malaysia, and Cambodia.

The warning appeared in a joint editorial published in Chinese and Vietnamese media just before he arrived in Hanoi. Experts believe the trip is part of a wider attempt by China to present itself as a responsible global power, in contrast to Trump’s more aggressive approach.

“Trade war and tariff war will produce no winner, and protectionism will lead nowhere,” Xi wrote, without directly naming the United States or President Trump. “Our two countries should resolutely safeguard the multilateral trading system, stable global industrial and supply chains, and open and cooperative international environment.”