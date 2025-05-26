The Indian Army has released a booklet with fresh details on the success of Operation Sindoor against terror organisations in Pakistan. Under the operation, which was in retaliation to the Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, India struck nine terror sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan. Apart from other crucial information in the booklet, the Army explained how India managed social media during the sensitive time when Pakistan-based outlets were busy spreading false claims against India.

In the 16-paged document, the Army dedicated a section - 'OUR VETERANS OUR STRENGTH' for showcasing how Indian authorities used social media to debunk fake news and false claims.

The page showed how veteran officials from the Indian Forces participated in various TV discussions and took the help of daily newspapers to keep citizens aware and updated. The booklet also showed how the Indian Army received multiple applications from various veterans to serve the nations during Operation Sindoor.

The booklet also showed multiple fake checks by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) during the operation, where the organisation debunked numerous false claims against India.

The Army showed in the booklet how pro-Pakistan accounts on the social media platform X surfaced an old video and claimed that an Indian fighter jet was shot down. The PIB swiftly rejected the false claim. During the entire operation, PIB was actively engaged in identifying and debunking false claims and fake news regarding the India-Pakistan tensions on the internet.

Indian Army shares how air defence tracked and downed Pak drones and missiles

The Indian Army has released a booklet for its personnel on Operation Sindoor, with new details of the action by the Army, Navy and Air Force on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, followed by tackling the swarm drones and missiles launched by the enemy and hitting airbases deep inside Pakistani territory.