The German parliamentary elections or Bundestag elections are scheduled for February 23, 2025. In the race is Siddharth Mudgal who is the first India-born & Indian-origin person to run for a position of Member of Parliament on the ticket of CSU (Christian Social Union), the ruling party of Bavaria state. If elected, he will be the first India-born person to be in the German Parliament (Bundestag) on the ticket of Conservative Party CSU/CDU (both are in union at the centre), a formidable force in German politics.

For Jaipur-born Mudgal, Germany has been home for 21 years, and he worked his way up starting from a restaurant kitchen help to a corporate leader. Speaking to WION's Sidhant Sibal, he said, " the Indian diaspora in Germany doesn’t struggle with integration. They are among the most educated, skilled, and well-assimilated immigrant groups, contributing significantly to the German economy and society. Indian citizens earn the highest average salaries in Germany." There are around 2.20 lakh Indian passport holders and Indian-origin people in Germany.

If elected, Mudgal will push for national tech hubs, tax incentives for startups among other things. He also supports the establishment of German-Indian Cultural Centre to deepen ties, and spiritual spaces like temples, "essential for mental well-being and community cohesion."

He is currently the District Party President of the CSU Munich Am Hart which is a position within the political party. His party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), plays a significant role in German national politics despite being primarily a regional party focused on Bavaria state. As Germany's largest state by area and one of the most populous, Bavaria has significant electoral weight.

"Germany is my home, and I am deeply committed to serving it. My story isn’t just mine - it’s the story of countless migrants who contribute to this country’s prosperity", he pointed.

Full interview:

Sidhant Sibal: What motivated you to consider entering politics?

Siddharth Mudgal: My motivation is simple: this isn’t about me - it’s about ensuring Germany doesn’t crumble under the weight of its own inefficiencies by creating policies leading to tangible improvements in people’s lives. Germany is in a state of emergency. The economy is stagnating, unemployment is climbing, and our global competitiveness is being suffocated by layers of bureaucracy. This is not just a moment of crisis - it’s a call for action. I am stepping forward because Germany can no longer afford inaction. As Friedrich Merz and Markus Söder have rightly pointed out, this country needs technocrats - leaders with expertise, not slogans. I bring over 20 years of international experience in restructuring, business transformation and leadership at global giants like Amazon, BMW, and Airbus. Germany deserves a pragmatic, result-oriented approach, and I’m ready to deliver.

Sidhant Sibal: Can you share your vision for representing the Indian community in Germany if elected to the Bundestag?

Siddharth Mudgal: The Indian community is warmly welcome in Germany and has grown threefold over the past two decades - from 100,000 to over 300,000. These are highly skilled professionals contributing significantly to critical sectors such as IT, healthcare, and engineering and the economy. Many have embraced German citizenship, proving that integration is not just a buzzword but a lived reality. My role as a Member of Parliament will not be limited to representing Indians but all residents of Germany. It’s about amplifying the success story of the Indian diaspora as a blueprint for integration and mutual growth. I will advocate for: Increased bilateral investments from partner nations, targeting €10 billion annually to foster innovation and create jobs in Germany. A German-Indian Cultural Centre to deepen ties and celebrate shared values. Supporting the establishment of spiritual spaces like temples, essential for mental well-being and community cohesion. This is about ensuring every resident, regardless of origin, has a voice in shaping Germany’s future.

Sidhant Sibal: How do you plan to address integration issues between the Indian diaspora and the local German community if you get into Parliament?

Siddharth Mudgal: Let’s be clear: the Indian diaspora in Germany doesn’t struggle with integration. They are among the most educated, skilled, and well-assimilated immigrant groups, contributing significantly to the German economy and society. Indian citizens earn the highest average salaries in Germany. The real challenge is fostering a deeper cultural understanding between communities. I propose initiatives like a German-Indian Cultural Center, which would serve as a hub for dialogue, cultural exchange, and showcasing the contributions of the Indian diaspora. Integration isn’t about erasing identities—it’s about mutual respect and building a shared future.

Sidhant Sibal: Can you talk about your Indian background and how Germany became your home?

Siddharth Mudgal: I came to Germany 21 years ago with little more than ambition and grit. My journey started as a dishwasher, funding my education, and grew into leadership roles at global corporations like Amazon, BMW and SAP. This country gave me opportunities, and I embraced them with hard work and determination. In 2010, Bavarian Home Minister Joachim Herrmann granted me early citizenship - a recognition of my contributions. In 2017, President Joachim Gauck honoured me for my commitment to the community. My story is proof that Germany rewards effort and integration, and I see it as my duty to give back by contributing to its future. Germany is my home, and I am deeply committed to serving it. My story isn’t just mine - it’s the story of countless migrants who contribute to this country’s prosperity.

Sidhant Sibal: What will be your focus for Germany?

Siddharth Mudgal: Germany is in crisis, and we must act now to save it. My focus will be on three critical areas:

1. Revitalising the Economy & Creating Local Jobs: The Mittelstand—the backbone of our economy—is being strangled by high taxes and red tape. I will fight for tax cuts, streamlined bureaucracy, and incentives for companies to invest in innovation and tech hubs

2. Digital Leadership: Germany is embarrassingly behind in technology. I will push for national tech hubs, 100% 5G coverage by 2027, and a paperless government by 2028.

3. Fair Migration Policies: Migration should meet labor market needs without compromising societal cohesion and security. I will advocate for fast-tracked visas for critical sectors while prioritizing the training and development of domestic talent as a mid-term solution.

Sidhant Sibal: You've spoken about building a 'grand temple' in Germany.

Siddharth Mudgal: This is a misquote. I have not promised to build a temple. I advocate for the establishment of a German-Indian Cultural Centre to reflect the growing number of Indian-origin residents and their cultural contributions and the increased interest in Indian culture. Germany is a secular democracy where all religions have the right to create places of worship. I support building a temple in South Germany because it serves as a spiritual and cultural haven for the community, essential for mental health and identity, especially for those far from home.

Sidhant Sibal: What are your thoughts on the current state of Indo-German relations, and what steps would you take to strengthen these ties if elected?

Siddharth Mudgal: Indo-German relations are strong but underutilised. While the Intergovernmental Consultations and Chancellor Scholz’s recent visit to India highlight their importance, the full potential remains untapped. I would focus on three areas:

1. Technology Transfer: Partnering with India to co-develop green energy and AI technologies and learning from each other

2. Bilateral Trade: Increasing annual trade volumes and simplifying processes for German and Indian businesses. I aim at incremental 10 billion euro investments in Germany from partner nations.

3. Educational Exchange: Expanding student programs and offering scholarships to build long-term relationships and shared expertise.

India is a reliable partner, and strengthening these ties will benefit both nations immensely.

Sidhant Sibal: What is your view about India?

Siddharth Mudgal: India is an unstoppable global powerhouse - the world’s 5th largest economy, home to 1.4 billion consumers, and a rising titan in innovation, digital transformation, and renewable energy. Its role in shaping global geopolitics is undeniable, especially with the challenges posed by China and Russia. Meanwhile, Germany, a technological powerhouse, risks stagnation if it fails to seize the opportunities that India presents. Germany must recognise India not just as a partner but as a critical ally. The question isn’t whether we should strengthen ties with India - it’s whether Germany is bold enough to embrace this partnership before it’s too late. Together, we can redefine global trade, technology, and sustainability.

Sidhant Sibal: As an entrepreneur, how do you view the role of innovation and technology in shaping Germany's future, and what policies would you advocate for to support this growth?

Siddharth Mudgal: Innovation is the lifeblood of any thriving economy, and Germany has been falling behind. I would push for:

National Tech Hubs: Establishing centres focused on AI, green tech, and robotics, with €2 billion in annual funding.

Tax Incentives for Startups: Offering tax breaks to companies investing in R&D and emerging technologies.

Streamlined Processes: Cutting permit approval times by 50% through digital platforms.

Germany must reclaim its position as a global leader in technology. If we don’t innovate, we will stagnate.

Germany needs leaders who act decisively and embrace bold solutions. I am committed to serving this nation by addressing its challenges head-on. My candidacy is about building bridges—between nations, communities, and industries. Let’s work together to ensure a prosperous, innovative, and united Germany.