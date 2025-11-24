/From fear to falls: Drung reopens, signals tourism revival in Kashmir valley

After an eight-month closure triggered by the Pahalgam terror attack which had forced the shutdown of 48 tourist sites across the Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir administration has finally reopened Drung, one of the region’s most cherished and picturesque destinations, to visitors once again.

With heightened security arrangements and visible confidence-building measures by the authorities, tourists and locals have begun returning to the picturesque destination, drawn once again to its stunning landscapes and serene ambiance.

Tourists flocking to Kashmir have welcomed the reopening with delight, thrilled at the chance to include Drung in their itineraries alongside the world-famous ski resort of Gulmarg. Nestled in the breathtaking foothills of the Gulmarg mountains, Drung’s serene meadows and cascading waterfall now offer the perfect scenic detour or day trip from the iconic slopes.

''Tourists are very happy, it feels great to be here. This is very beautiful. I can't tell you how happy we are that we were here, and it has been thrown open today. There is so much love here, people are so great. We have had so much fun and to look at this waterfall makes it much more fun, '' said Ashutosh, Tourist.

The reopening delivers a vital lifeline to the local economy, breathing new hope into hundreds of families whose livelihoods hinge on tourism. More than just an economic boost, it stands as a powerful testament to Kashmir’s enduring spirit that neither fear nor uncertainty can dim the Valley’s magnetic pull.