French President Emmanuel Macron addresses French community at Embassy in India's New Delhi

French President Emmanuel Macron, who participated as a chief guest in India's 75th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi met with the French community in India on Friday (Jan 26).

He also addressed the French community at the Resident of France here in the national capital, as per the Embassy of France in India.

The significant visit by the French president culminates the 25th-anniversary celebrations of the Strategic Partnership between India and France. A great honor for France.

After PM Modi's visit to France on its National Day in July last year, the visit by Macron is seen as a unique reciprocal exchange.

Both leaders have engaged in extensive high-profile discussions throughout 2023, highlighting the strength and depth of the bilateral relationship.

The French president was received by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma upon his arrival at the Jaipur International Airport earlier on Thursday (Jan 25). My dear friend @NarendraModi,

Indian people,



My warmest wishes on your Republic Day. Happy and proud to be with you.



PM Modi hails India-France ties

PM Modi took to his official social media and hailed ties between India and France. He said that it was a matter of great pride that French President Emmanuel Macron will be taking part in the 75th Republic Day celebrations in New Delhi on Friday (Jan 26).

He further expressed happiness that the French leader commenced his visit to India from Jaipur, which is a city known for its rich culture and heritage.

"Welcome to India, my friend President @EmmanuelMacron. I am happy that President Macron begins his India visit from Jaipur in Rajasthan, a land with rich culture, heritage and talented people," he wrote on X. Welcome to India, my friend President @EmmanuelMacron.



"It is a matter of great pride that he will be taking part in our Republic Day celebrations tomorrow, 26th January, in Delhi. His presence not only strengthens the ties between our nations but also adds a significant chapter to our shared history of friendship and collaboration," he added.

The two leaders visited Rajasthan's Jaipur on Wednesday upon Macron's arrival in India.

They held a mega roadshow on the streets of the pink city and were welcomed by citizens in large numbers.

The crowd also showered flower petals on PM Modi and French President Macron.

Following the roadshow, the Indian prime minister and the French president visited Hawa Mahal, also known as the 'Palace of Breeze', which was built in the year 1799 as an extension to the Royal City Palace of Jaipur.

After this, the two interacted over a cup of tea at a local shop and the French President made the payment through UPI.

PM Modi then explained the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) digital payments system to the French President.

"Connecting over tea & UPI! PM @narendramodidemonstrated the simplicity & swiftness of 's UPI payment system to President @EmmanuelMacron by purchasing cups of tea and an Indian handicraft using UPI. Digital cooperation is an important pillar of - partnership," the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal on X.

"Visited Jantar Mantar in Jaipur with President @EmmanuelMacron. This UNESCO World Heritage Site stands as a testament to India's rich heritage in astronomy. It also symbolises the blend of ancient wisdom and modern science, a shared value that both India and France appreciate," he wrote on X, highlighting his visit to the World Heritage Site with the French leader.