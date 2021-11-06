France assures of commitment in Indo-Pacific during NSA Doval's Paris visit

Indian National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Saturday held talks with Emmanuel Bonne, Diplomatic Advisor to French President Emmanuel Macron as part annual India-France Strategic Dialogue. The 35th session of the Indo-French strategic dialogue came in the backdrop of the bilateral meet between PM Modi and French President on the sidelines of G20 summit in Rome.

"France stressed its continuing commitment to the Indo Pacific region, as a resident power, and partnership with India as a major pillar of its Indo Pacific strategy," said Indian embassy in Paris.

As per the statement released by the embassy, the Indian NSA "reiterated that France is one of India’s premier global and Indo Pacific partners" while welcoming EU’s Indo Pacific strategy and looking "forward to French presidency of the EU in the first half of 2022" which will be an "opportunity to give further shape to EU’s engagement in the Indo Pacific region, including in security, connectivity, sustainability and economic development,"

The talks and assurance from France are key developments given the AUKUS pact between US, UK and Australia, which has miffed France

A submarine deal between France and Australia has to be junked in order to sign AUKUS pact. Paris has already termed this "stab in the back"

There were worries over France's engagement in the Indo Pacific, as New Delhi hoped for an early patch up between 2 of its key partners--France and Australia.

The Indian and French sides discussed a number of issues during the meet including long-term challenges in the Indo-Pacific, situation in Afghanistan, Africa, Southeast Asia and West Asia along with issues like terror and threats in maritime, cyber and space domains.

During the visit, NSA also met French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and Minister of Armed Forces Florence Parly. A release by French foreign ministry said that the minister,"underscored the importance of the mutual trust between France and India, as well as that of the Indo-French partnership in working to strengthen multilateralism and defend a free and open Indo-Pacific based on the rule of law."

Climate crisis was also discussed during the various meetings. The International Solar Alliance is an Indo-French initiative that harnesses the energy of the Sun. The initiative was proposed by Indian Narendra PM Modi at the Paris Climate Summit in 2015.