/Four workers die after inhaling toxic gas at hotel waste chamber in Ujjain, families demand action against owner

Four workers lost their lives after inhaling toxic gas at a hotel waste chamber in western Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain district on Saturday night (November 1), a senior police officer said. The incident occurred after the workers entered a chamber at a hotel’s basement for leftover food and residual waste.



Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP) Pradeep Sharma stated that the incident occurred at Shri Ganga Hotel on Dewas Road in the district. “Staff members, along with some private individuals brought in for the task, entered an above-ground chamber used for collecting leftover food and residual waste,” Sharma said and added that the workers died due to toxic gas and a slippery surface.



Surprisingly, a fifth cleaner, Hemraj, entered the chamber to help those four workers but managed to come out after he found breathing difficulties and dizziness. Later, when two other workers entered to rescue the trapped workers, they also fell ill and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.



“After receiving information about the incident, a team from Madhav Nagar police station rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation. The workers had become trapped inside,” Sharma said.



A police sub-inspector was also injured while taking part in the rescue effort. Gajendra Pachoriya, in-charge of Madhav Nagar police station, described the operation as a difficult one. He said that rescuers had to use a cutting machine to force open the metal chamber door. It took nearly 90 minutes before all four men were finally pulled free.