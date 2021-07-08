Four terrorists killed in two encounters in Jammu and Kashmir

Four terrorists were killed in two separate gunfights with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam and Pulwama districts, according to officials.

According to a police official, security personnel conducted a cordon and search operation in the Zodar region of Kulgam district after receiving information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

Terrorists fired fire on security personnel, who retaliated, turning the search operation into an encounter.

In the operation, two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists were killed, according to the latest reports.

Meanwhile, IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar has congratulated security forces on successful anti-terror operations that have led to the elimination of five terrorists in last 24 hours.

"Five terrorists killed in 24 hours in Kashmir. Congratulations to Police and Security Forces for conducting operations without collateral damage," IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said.

(With inputs from agencies)