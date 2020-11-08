Four soldiers killed in action in Jammu and Kashmir’s Machil sector

Four jawans of Indian army and three terrorists were killed in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, an Indian Defence Ministry spokesperson said, in the bloodiest gun battle in the disputed region since April this year.

The terrorists made an abortive bid during the night to infiltrate into the Indian side of the LoC in Machil sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, they added.

The infiltrators were challenged and three of them were killed, the officials said.

However, three Army soldiers, including an officer, and a Border Security Force (BSF) jawan were also killed during the operation, they added.

"A BSF soldier was killed in action (KIA) and the firefight stopped at 0400 hours," Col Kalia said in a statement.

He said more troops were rushed to the area and the movement of the militants was tracked with the help of surveillance devices.

"Contact was re-established at 1020 hours when the heavy fire was drawn by own search parties approximately 1.5 km from the LoC. In the ensuing firefight, two more terrorists were killed. Own troops suffered three KIA and two injured," Col Kalia said.

This is the highest number of army casualties along the Line of Control in Kashmir since April this year. Five Indian troops and an equal number of militants were killed in April this year when armed militants were challenged by Indian troops in the area.

