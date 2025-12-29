/Four dead, several missing as cruise boat capsizes in Jabalpur’s Bargi Dam

A major rescue operation is underway in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur district after a tourist cruise boat carrying between 35 and 40 passengers capsized in the Bargi Dam reservoir on Thursday (Apr 30). The tragedy, triggered by a sudden and violent storm, has left at least four people dead, while approximately 10 to 18 others remain missing.

The incident occurred around 6:15 PM (local time) near Khamaria Island (Tapu), a popular tourist spot within the reservoir built on the Narmada River. According to reports, sudden adverse weather conditions, characterised by high-velocity winds and heavy rain, made the water dangerously choppy. The cruise boat reportedly lost balance against the surging waves before overturning and gradually sinking.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

As of late Thursday (Apr 30), rescue teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Home Guard, and local police had retrieved four bodies from the water. While 15 to 18 passengers managed to swim to safety or were rescued by locals and officials, a significant number of tourists remain unaccounted for. "The rescue operation is being carried out on a war footing," stated Jabalpur Collector Raghvendra Singh, who is overseeing the efforts alongside Superintendent of Police Sampat Upadhyaya. However, officials noted that poor visibility and the sheer scale of the reservoir are significantly hampering search efforts as night falls.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed deep grief over the loss of lives and directed senior ministers to reach the site immediately. Taking to X, the CM confirmed that Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh and Tourism Minister Dharmendra Singh Lodhi were dispatched to supervise the rescue work and support the affected families. "An ex-gratia compensation of Rs 4 lakh each has been announced for the kin of the deceased," Minister Rakesh Singh told reporters after reaching the spot. He added that a detailed inquiry would be conducted once the rescue phase concludes to determine if safety protocols, such as the provision of life jackets, were strictly followed.