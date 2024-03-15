Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa booked under POCSO for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor

A first information report (FIR) has been filed against former Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor girl, the news agency ANI reported on Friday (Mar 15). The report said that a case has been registered under the POCSO Act (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) and section 354A of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) against Yediyurappa, 81.

The FIR was filed by the mother of the 17-year-old girl, a report by the news agency PTI said. The mother alleged that Yediyurappa, a senior leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), sexually assaulted her daughter during a meeting on February 2.

Reacting to the FIR, Yediyurappa told reporters, "A few days ago a woman came to my house. She was crying saying that there was some problem. I asked her what was the matter and I personally called the police commissioner about the matter and told him to help her."

The 81-year-old BJP leader added that the woman started talking against him, and he brought this matter to the attention of the police. "Yesterday police filed a complaint against me. Let's see what happens next, I can't say that there is a political motive behind this," he added.

#WATCH | On the case against former CM BS Yediyurappa for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara says, "Last night around 10pm, a lady registered a complaint against BS Yediyurappa. Police have registered the case. Until we know the truth,… pic.twitter.com/GvbhyM4hai — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2024 × Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said, "Last night around 10 pm, a lady registered a complaint against BS Yediyurappa. Police have registered the case. Until we know the truth, we can't reveal anything."

"This is a sensitive thing as it involves a former CM. I don't think there is any political angle to this. If the distressed woman needs protection, then it will be given," Home Minister Parameshwara told reporters.