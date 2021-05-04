Former Jammu and Kashmir governor Jagmohan passes away in Delhi

Former Jammu and Kashmir Governor Jagmohan Malhotra passed away at the age of 94 after a brief illness.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoled the death of the veteran leader and said his demise is a monumental loss for our nation.

Taking to his Twitter handle this morning, PM Modi said, "Jagmohan Ji’s demise is a monumental loss for our nation. He was an exemplary administrator & a renowned scholar. He always worked towards the betterment of India. His ministerial tenure was marked by innovative policymaking. Condolences to his family & admirers."

Born in September 1927, Jagmohan was a former Indian civil servant, who served as the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi and Goa, as well as the 5th Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

Jagmohan served two terms as governor in Kashmir – from 1984 to 89, and then from January to May 1990.

When the BJP’s Atal Bihari Vajpayee became Prime Minister in 1998, Jagmohan served in his cabinet in a variety of portfolios, including communications, urban development and tourism. During the 1990s, Jagmohan had served as nominated MP in the Rajya Sabha in 1990–96 and won a hat-trick of Lok Sabha elections from New Delhi (1996, 1998 and 1999).

