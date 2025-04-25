Former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan passed away in Bengaluru on Friday, officials said.

The 84-year-old had been unwell for quite sometime.

"He left for heavenly abode this morning at his residence in Bengaluru. His body will be kept at Raman Research Institute (RRI) for paying last respects on April 27," the officials said.

Kasturirangan, who was chairman of the drafting committee of the new National Education Policy (NEP), had also served as chancellor of the Jawaharlal Nehru University and as chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission.

He had also served as a member of the Rajya Sabha (200309) and as member of then Planning Commission of India.

