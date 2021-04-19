Former Indian PM Manmohan Singh tests positive for COVID-19

Former Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Monday after he tested positive for COVID-19.

"Former PM Manmohan Singh tests positive for COVID19, admitted to AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi," said an AIIMS official.

The news of Manmohan Singh's illness came just a day after he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the pandemic situation in the country.

He had urged Prime Minister Modi to "resist the temptation to look at the absolute number of vaccinations and focus on the percentage of the population vaccinated."

In the letter, Manmohan Singh had also listed out suggestions for consideration "in a spirit of constructive cooperation", that included publicising firm orders for doses placed on different vaccine producers and allowing states more flexibility to plan vaccination rollouts.

Coronavirus situation in India continues to deteriorate. The country has again reported highest single-day spike of coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic. In last 24 hours, over 273,000 fresh infections and 1619 death have been recorded.

