/Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah to join BJP on Feb 22: Himanta

Former Assam Congress chief Bhupen Borah will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on February 22, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced on Tuesday (February 17). The development ends days of speculation over Borah’s political future after he briefly resigned from Congress on Monday (February 16), only to return within hours. His move to the BJP is seen as significant ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Assam.

A day after resigning from the Congress, Borah was visited at his residence in the Ghoramara area of Guwahati by Sarma. According to news agency PTI, Borah’s wife and son welcomed Sarma with an ‘aarti’. Following the meeting, Sarma said that state BJP chief Dilip Saikia would start discussions with Borah to work out the details of his potential entry into the party.

Sarma claimed that Borah’s decision to join the BJP would show that the Congress is not a party that represents Hindus. He added that Borah had struggled for a long time within the Congress and would now find a platform in the BJP to pursue his goals. Earlier, before meeting Sarma, Borah had said that he would consider withdrawing his resignation if senior leaders Pradyut Bordoloi and Debabrata Saikia could assure him that the party’s state unit was functioning in its true spirit.