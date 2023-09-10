Former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu sent to 14-day judicial custody in corruption case

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) head N Chandrababu Naidu was sent to 14 days' judicial custody till September 23, on Sunday (September 10), for his alleged involvement in a Skill Development Corporation scam.

Vijayawada Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court Judge Himabindu read out the judgment on former CM Chandrababu's case.

The judge ordered the remand of Naidu for 14 days to judicial custody and suggested taking the former CM to Rajahmundry Central Jail. Earlier on Sunday morning, Naidu was produced before the (ACB) court in Vijayawada.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) also released a statement calling for a state-wide Bandh, on Monday (September 11), and would stage demonstrations against the arrest of Naidu.

As per the officials, the ex-chief minister was produced before the court within 24 hours of his arrest.

On Saturday (September 9), Naidu was arrested by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) in Nandyala.

"CID has taken Chandrababu for a medical check-up after high blood pressure and diabetes were detected. We are approaching the High Court for bail," news agency ANI quoted Naidu's counsel as saying.

In a notice, the CID said that Naidu was arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988. Stating that the offence was non-bailable, the CID said that Naidu could be released on bail, and he might have to seek bail through a court.

The officials have claimed that the alleged fraud has caused a huge loss in excess of Rs 300 crore to the state government.

On Wednesday, Naidu had claimed that he could be attacked or arrested soon. "Today or tomorrow they could arrest me. They may even attack me. Not one, they will do many atrocities," Naidu said during a public event in Anantapur district.

(With inputs from agencies)





WATCH WION LIVE HERE