After almost two years or 1,027 days to be precise, Delhi on Monday reported no new Covid cases- a major milestone in the national capital's fight against the virus. The city last saw its no Covid cases on March 24, 2020, the same day when Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a lockdown from midnight.

Till now over 26,500 people have died after being infected, the Hindustan Times reported.

Delhi reported its first Covid case on March 07, 2020. It reported its first fatality on March 13, 2020.

According to COVID-19 official bulletin figures released by Delhi's health department on Monday, around 2.07 million people have been infected since March 2020.

The data also showed that in the last 34 months, over 26,000 Delhi residents have died due to the infection.

The bulletin also showed that no covid patient died on Monday.

Over the past week, Delhi reported an average of three Covid cases every day.

To ensure safety, the government is continuously conducting tests. Many people also got tested for COVID-19 at home using rapid kits. Known as rapid antigen tests, these kits display results within 15 minutes. However, its results are not reflected in official government data.

The national capital has endured five waves of coronavirus infection: Between the end of May and June 2020, In September 2020, in November 2002, between April and May 2021, and in January 2022.

