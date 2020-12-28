For her beloved: Believe it or not but a husband fulfils promise of moon for her wife

Lovers do promise to bring moon for their beloved, but believe it or not but a husband, in reality, has taken this hyperbole seriously.

Dharmendra Anija from Ajmer in northwestern India knew that bringing moon would not be possible for wife, so instead, he did the next best thing.

He gifted her wife Sapna three acres of land on the moon on their wedding anniversary.

Dharmendra said he wanted to do "something different" rather than gifting common gifts like cars and jewellery.

"It was our wedding anniversary on December 24. I wanted to do something special for her. Everyone gifts earthly possessions like cars and jewellery, but I wanted to do something different. Therefore, I purchased land on the moon for her," Dharmendra told news agency ANI.

"I'm happy. I think I'm the first man in Rajasthan to buy land on the Moon."

He said that he booked the land from Luna Society International based in New York City, US and the process to acquire the land took about a year to finalise.

Delighted by the gift, Sapna said she feels the couple are "on the moon"



"I'm extremely happy. I never expected he would gift me something so special. The party was organised by professional event organisers, and the setting was surreal. It felt like we are literally on the moon. There during the ceremony, he gifted me a framed certificate of the property document," she said.