Flood updates: From Himalayas to plains, monsoon wreaks havoc in North India; states on high alert

From the Himalayas to the plains, rains have wreaked havoc upon parts of India. Indian Metrological Department has issued a red alert for very heavy rainfall in Solan, Shimla, Srimaur, Kully, Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul for the next 24 hours. Moreover, the weather forecast agency has issued a flash flood warning for Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti for the next 24 hours.

In Delhi, the rains broke all records with 153 mm of rain in the last 24 hours, ending at 8:30 on Sunday. This has been the highest rain in a single day in July since 1982, the IMD said. The capital city was already on orange alert since Saturday.

After Sunday’s absolute downpour, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was forced to cancel the leave of all government officers and instructed them to inspect the severe waterlogging problem across the city.

"Delhi received 126 mm of rain yesterday. 15% of the total rainfall of the monsoon season fell in just 12 hours. People were very upset due to water logging. Today all the ministers and the mayor of Delhi will inspect the problem areas. Officers of all departments have been instructed to cancel the Sunday holiday and get on the ground," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi. Monsoon mayhem in Himachal Pradesh IMD has issued a red alert for several districts of Himachal Pradesh and an orange alert for three districts for the next 48 hours as the state continued to receive heavy rainfall. Amid heavy downpours, the landslide was reported near the Six Mile area in Mandi, Himachal Pradesh. The landslide caused Chandigarh- Manali national highway to be closed.

"A red alert has been issued for very heavy rainfall in Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Kullu, Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul for the next 24 hours. Additionally, an orange alert has been issued in Una, Hamirpur, Kangra, and Chamba. A flash flood warning has been issued for Mandi, Kinnaur, and Lahaul-Spiti for the next 24 hours," said senior IMD Scientist Sandeep Kumar Sharma on Monday.

Apart from landslides and heavy downpours, 12 major bridges in the state have collapsed, causing major damage to lives and infrastructure. There have been instances of landslides, power cuts, roadblocks, and bridges washing away due to swollen rivers. Till now, around 20 people have died because of heavy rainfall over the past 48 hours.

Because of heavy rainfall, tourists have been stranded in parts of the hill state, with a loss of infrastructure. The state has incurred a loss of Rs 3000 crore and Rs 4000 crore. Flood alert in Delhi As the situation worsens in the capital city, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the flood situation depends upon both rain inside Delhi and the water released into the Yamuna River from Haryana. The second factor is more important, said the CM, “There was a flood once in 1978 when 7 lakh cusec water was released from Hathnikund. But in 2013,2019, there was no flood”.

The water level in the Yamuna River rises due to continuous rainfall in the city. It crosses the mark of 205.33 metres earlier on Monday and was recorded at 206.24 mm at 6:00 am on Tuesday morning, triggering an Organe alert, according to data shared by the Flood Control Department in the national capital. Rains wreaked havoc in UP, Haryana and Chandigarh Following the heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh, incidents of roof collapse have injured several and killed three in the state. Unprecedented rainfall continues to disrupt normal life in districts like Hapur and Badaun on Monday.

The Met office here said the southwest monsoon remained active over the western region and normal over eastern districts resulting in light to moderate rain/thundershowers accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning at a few places over east UP and most places in the western part of the state.

In Chandigarh as well, Sukhna Lake overflows as a result of continuous heavy rain in the region posing a threat to nearby settlements.

In Haryana’s Panchkula region, District Education Officer has informed that the schools in the district will remain closed on July 11 and July 12 owing to incessant rainfall.

Schools had been ordered to remain shut on Monday in some worst-affected districts of Punjab and Haryana, including Rupnagar, Mohali, Patiala, Ambala and Panchkula.

(With inputs from agencies)

