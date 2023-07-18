India: Flight carrying Rahul and Sonia Gandhi makes emergency landing in Bhopal city

The flight carrying Congress leaders Rahul and his mother Sonia Gandhi made an emergency landing in India’s central Bhopal city due to bad weather on Tuesday evening, ANI news agency reported citing police.

The Gandhis were returning after attending the two-day meeting in Bengaluru that was attended by 26 opposition parties, and was presided by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge.

According to reports, the mother-son duo will now take an IndiGo flight around 9.30 pm to fly back to the national capital New Delhi.

Earlier in the day, the opposition parties announced their coalition name in a bid to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led NDA alliance in the 2024 general elections.

They all arrived at a consensus and named their collation ‘INDIA’, an acronym for Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance.

It's going to be "a battle between NDA and INDIA" in 2024, Rahul Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

During a press conference, Gandhi said they have chalked out an action plan to discuss more about their ideology and programmes.

"The fight is against the ideology of the BJP and their thinking, they are attacking the country, unemployment is rampant, and the country's wealth is being taken away from millions and handed over to a few of the friends of the BJP and the Prime Minister," Gandhi said. Who will head the alliance? Though a formal announcement is awaited, several media reports speculated that former Congress president Sonia Gandhi would be named the president of the alliance and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will be announced as the convener.

Moreover, some Left parties were not in favour of calling it an 'alliance' and wanted that to be changed to 'Front'.

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the next opposition meeting will be held in Mumbai. The date of the meeting is yet to be announced.

Kharge revealed that an 11-member coordination committee will be set up, the names of committee members will be announced during the Mumbai meeting.

(With inputs from agencies)



