Five tested positive for coronavirus in Pune: Maharashtra Health Minister 

Five persons have been tested positive for coronavirus in Pune so far and 40 people who returned from Dubai have been screened for the deadly disease, said Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday.

He further said that a meeting has been called by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at 2 pm to take a final call on schools and Indian Premier League (IPL) in wake of the coronavirus.

Also read: Coronavirus outbreak: India temporarily bars entry to nationals of France, Germany, Spain; suspends visa facilities

"Five positive cases have been reported here. Their primary and secondary contacts are being monitored. We will isolate them if they have symptoms of coronavirus like cold and fever. We have arranged all the facilities in the hospital and personal preventive equipment and masks for doctors and nurses are being provided. If we need to increase the number of preventive equipment, we will surely do that," Tope said.

Also read: 85-year-old Jaipur man tests positive for Covid-19

On Tuesday, Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary (Health) said the total number of positive cases of coronavirus reached 50 and of these 34 are Indian nationals and 16 are citizens of Italy.

He also said that there has been no death in the country due to coronavirus so far.

"The government is keeping a close watch and taking effective steps to contain the spread of coronavirus," Kumar had said at a press conference here.

He also informed that Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has spoken to the health ministers of Kerala, Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Karnataka and Maharashtra and Lieutenant Governors of Union Territories of Ladakh, Jammu and Kashmir to ascertain the status of health of patients and to offer help from Centre if required.