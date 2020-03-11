85-year-old Jaipur man tests positive for Covid-19

An 85-year-old man from Jaipur, who had returned from Dubai on February 28, has tested positive for coronavirus, a state government official said on Wednesday.

"He was found presumptive positive in the first test yesterday and hence, a second test was conducted with fresh samples," Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said while speaking to media."

Also read: 12 more COVID-19 cases in Kerala, Karnataka, Pune; total cases in India jumps to 59

''The man who travelled to Dubai has been tested positive for coronavirus. It has been confirmed now. Will keep you posted of the developments," Singh said.

"We have also got the manifest of the Spicejet flight he took from Dubai to Jaipur and are doing due diligence on that, adding that intense contact tracing is underway," the official said.

Also read: Coronavirus outbreak: India temporarily bars entry to nationals of France, Germany, Spain; suspends visa facilities

''There is no need to panic but all citizens are advised to be extra cautious and take all preventive measures like practising good respiratory hygiene and cleanliness, " he added.

Twelve more people have tested positive for coronavirus, six in Kerala and three each in Karnataka and Pune, state authorities said on Tuesday as the total cases went up to 59.