/Five new COVID19 related death across India, with active cases surpassing 4000

Five patients have died across India in COVID-19 cases. Among them, two deaths were recorded in Maharashtra and one each in West Bengal, Tamilnadu and Kerala.

According to the latest data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, total active cases stand at 4026 at 8 am on June 3. The total cases have surged by 65 since yesterday, and 2700 have been discharged till now.

Highest spikes were witnessed in Gujarat, Karnataka and West Bengal, registering 59, 58 and 41 cases respectively. In Delhi, active cases have decreased the most by 90.

Most notable active cases are in Maharashtra, 494, followed by Gujarat, Delhi and Karnataka at 397, 393 and 311 respectively.

All the deceased had previously existing medical conditions and were relatively older, except for one, who is a 43-year-old female in West Bengal and had preexisting conditions such as Acute coronary syndrome, Septic shock, and Acute kidney injury.

Maharashtra recorded two deaths: a 70-year-old Female with Diabetes Mellitus and a 73-year-old Female with Diabetes Mellitus and Hypertension.

In Kerala, an 80-year-old male with severe Pneumonia, Acute respiratory distress syndrome, Diabetes Mellitus, Hypertension and Coronary artery disease succumbed to COVID-19.

In Tamil Nadu, a 69-year-old female died due to COVID, who had type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Parkinson's Disease.

A cumulative total of 512 patients have either been cured or discharged, or migrated since Monday.