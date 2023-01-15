Five Indians among 72 passengers onboard crashed Yeti plane were from UP

Among the 72 passengers who were in the plane that crashed before landing at Pokhara International Airport in Nepal, five of them were Indians, and all of them belonged to northern Uttar Pradesh (UP) state’s Ghazipur region.

The five Indians who could not survive have been identified. They were Abhisekh Kushwaha, 25, Bishal Sharma, 22, Anil Kumar Rajbhar, 27, Sonu Jaiswal, 35, and Sanjaya Jaiswal, a Yeti Airlines official said, according to PTI news agency.

Of the five Indian citizens, four arrived in Kathmandu on Friday, and were planning for paragliding in the lake in the tourist hub Pokhara.

“We came together from India in the same vehicle,” recalled Ajay Kumar Shah, a resident of Sarlahi district in southern Nepal.

He added that they were planning to return to India from Pokhara via Gorakhpur, UP.

A Yeti Airlines spokesperson told PTI that there has been information about any survivors so far.

Meanwhile, Ghazipur’s district District Magistrate Aryaka Akhauri said that the families of the victims have been contacted.

“The families have been contacted. Our Sub Divisional Magistrate and other officials are meeting them,” she told PTI.

“We are also in touch with the embassy. The rescue operation is going on there. It has stopped now at night. It will resume tomorrow. We will do needful after the recovery of the bodies,” she added.

The Nepal officials stopped the search and rescue operation on Sunday, and said that it will begin on Monday as only 68 bodies of the 72 passengers have been recovered.

The remaining ones are said to be trapped in a deep river gorge surrounded by steep cliffs.

Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ expressed grief over the air crash and has ordered a probe.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, too, expressed condolences saying that he was pained by the tragic crash.

“Pained by the tragic air crash in Nepal in which precious lives have been lost, including Indian nationals. In this hour of grief, my thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families,” Modi said in a tweet and tagged Nepalese Prime Minister 'Prachanda’.

(With inputs from agencies)