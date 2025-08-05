/Five illegal Bangladeshi immigrants held for forcibly attempting to enter Red Fort: Police

Five Bangladeshi "illegal immigrants" were arrested for reportedly attempting to forcibly enter the Red Fort premises. The development unfolded amid the heightened security drills in view of the upcoming Independence Day event, Delhi Police said on Tuesday. Officials confirmed that "illegal immigrants" were arrested near the Red Fort's access control point by a police team deployed in the area.

The men's ages ranged between 20 and 25; they failed to provide valid entry passes to security forces during routine checks, and they were also discovered to be residing in India illegally. "All of them are illegal immigrants. They tried to forcibly enter the Red Fort premises," the police said, India Today reported.

Following the arrest, Raja Banthiya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (North District), stated that these five Bangladeshi nationals were stopped by police personnel on August 4. While questioning, it was revealed that they had unlawfully entered India around three to four months ago and had been working as labourers in Delhi.

"They claimed they were unaware that the Red Fort has been closed for the public since July 15. Bangladeshi documents were recovered from them, but no suspicious material or activity came to light during their interrogation," Banthiya added.

Officials added that central agencies have also questioned all these arrested men, and a deportation drive is currently underway in line with legal requirements.

The development comes as part of heightened security measures across the capital ahead of the 78th Independence Day celebration on August 15. Delhi police has also launched a targeted operation to trace and deport all illegal immigrants, especially those residing near the critical locations.

Ten Bangladeshi arrested in Gurugram

Meanwhile, ten Bangladeshi nationals were detained by Gurugram Police on Saturday, who were found to be living illegally in the city, according to police officials, an Indian news agency ANI reported.