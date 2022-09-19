First multiplex in Kashmir opening tomorrow, LG to inaugurate

Kashmir Valley's first multiplex is all set to open on September 20. The LG of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, will Inaugurate the multiplex. With the opening of this multiplex, Kashmiris will get a chance to see movies on the big screen after more than three decades. The valley used to be one of the most favourite destinations for Bollywood directors to shoot.

But with the start of the insurgency, the trend of film shootings stopped in the valley, and also the cinema halls in the valley were completely shut. Kashmir had around 15 cinema halls and all of them were closed decades ago. The owners of the multiplex believe that all those cinemas, which were closed down, should be revived.

Also read | Biden warns Jinping, says US forces would help defend Taiwan against China

''It is after 32 years that cinema is returning to Kashmir. It's a historic day and We are extremely happy personally, We used to contribute during our college days to go to see a movie, and now 50 percent of the people In Kashmir valley are those who must not have seen a movie in theatre. We want all these facilities to be provided to people here, which they get in Delhi and Mumbai or any other city. All those old cinemas need to be revived. I am very sure that all the people will be entertained here,'' said Vijay Dhar, owner of Multiplex Kashmir.

The multiplex would be inaugurated by the LG Manoj Sinha which will be followed by a film screening. The Multiplex located in Srinagar's Shivpora area will have three screens and a total seating capacity of around 520 people. The building is built as any Multiplex but with a touch of Kashmir in it. The owners have incorporated Kashmiri Traditional 'Khatamband' Ceiling and Paper Machine designs. And it will be thrown open for people in the month of September. There is a lot of excitement for the opening in Srinagar city.

Also read | 27 dead in China after bus taking people to Covid quarantine facility crashes

''The LG has agreed to do the inauguration, he will be coming, and some more dignitaries will also be coming. There is a lot of excitement, and we are looking forward to it. Our dream has fructified. Tomorrow, I hope it will shape in a nice manner. We will get a week to hone the infrastructure here and do some more tests and by 30 September or 1st October the doors to the public will be opened. I think Kashmiri entrepreneurship will see this doing good, I am sure many will come up with the same,'' said Vikas Dhar, owner, Multiplex Kashmir.

The Multiplex will be inaugurated on September 20, while it will be thrown open for the general public a week after that.