First COVID-19 case detected in West Bengal; 18-year-old with travel history to England 

An 18-year-old man, who recently returned from England, tested positive for novel coronavirus on Tuesday, making it the first confirmed case in West Bengal, news agency PTI report said quoting a senior official of the state government.

He started showing symptoms of COVID-19 since morning, following which he was admitted to the isolation ward of the Beliaghata ID hospital here, they said.

The man went to England and returned to Kolkata on Sunday.

"His swabs were collected and sent for examination. The reports revealed he contracted novel coronavirus," the official said.

The man's mother, who is a senior state government official, his father and their driver have been quarantined at a newly-set up facility in Rajarhat area, he said.

"We are now trying to trace all the people who came in contact with him. We will also disinfect his vehicle," the official added.