First batch of ISO oxygen tanks from Saudi Arabia to leave for India on May 30

The first batch of three ISO tanks containing 60 tonnes of liquid oxygen headed for India will leave Saudi Arabia on Sunday, May 30. The tanks are expected to arrive in Mumbai on June 6, after plans to depart from Dammam on May 30.

This is the first of many batches set to arrive in India from Saudi Arabia, sources told WION. 100 ISO tanks will arrive in India in different batches to assist with oxygen shortages reported in hospitals amid a recent surge in Covid cases.

Many countries have extended aid to India after an explosive surge in cases first reported in the end of April. In the beginning of May, Saudi Arabia assured India of medical oxygen supplies.

On May 7, Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan thanked Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister and member of the royal family Abdulaziz bin Salman Al Saud. It was during this time that the kingdom first assured India of supplying ISO containers over the next six months.

In the first half of May, the country reported record 400,000+ cases on a single day. Since then, the number of daily cases has come down tremendously - showing a downward trend.

On May 29, over 170,000 new cases were reported in 24 hours, marking the lowest spike since April 13.

Experts believe that the second-wave of Covid is now easing in the country. Delhi government announced plans to slowly unlock the city as cases dipped to pre-March levels.