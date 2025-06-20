/First batch of Indians back from Iran, parents of remaining students urge MEA to increase pace of Operation Sindhu

The situation in Iran is worsening with every passing day and has become a cause for panic among the thousands of parents whose children are still stuck in different parts of Iran. The Indian government has began Operation Sindhu to bring back the Indian students, their parents want the government to bring more pace to the operation.



Jammu and Kashmir Students Association said that 140 Kashmiri students from Tehran University have been relocated to Gilan Province in Iran amid the ongoing crisis. They remain in a state of deep distress and have urgently appealed for immediate evacuation. The Students have been relocated to a safer place by the University Administration but have been enduring immense mental and emotional trauma due to the ongoing uncertainty and deteriorating security situation. This is the same group in which two Kashmiri students suffered injuries after their dormitory was struck by shrapnel during a nearby airstrike. Jammu and Kashmir Students Association requested the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to evacuate these students at the earliest and ensure their safe return home.



In the first phase of evacuation, the government of India evacuated 110 students from India, which included 94 from the Kashmir Valley. The parents whose children are still stuck have appealed to the government to bring back their children urgently.



''We have four children in Iran, two are our cousins and two are my nephew and Niece. They were in Tehran and have been taken from there to Qom. Reportedly we have been told that they have been taken to Turkmenistan, and we are hoping they will be airlifted from there to Delhi soon. We also want to request that they should be sent to Kashmir via air as there has been a lot of traumas in the last few days. We don't know yet, but the Indian government is making arrangements to bring them back, but we want it to be done urgently.'' said Farooq Ahmad Lone, parent.



Around 600 Indian students, including 500 from Kashmir, have safely reached Mashhad from Qom. This is the second group of students who were earlier relocated to Qom, where they stayed for three days. Their evacuation process is currently underway.



''As you know there is a war going on between Iran and Israel. Our kids are in a lot of distress due to this. The communication system is also not working properly, and we are hardly in touch with them. I spoke to my daughter very briefly and she said that the condition there is not good, but embassy people are in touch with them, and they have told them that they will shift them to safer places, and they need not to worry. We appeal government of India to shift our children to safer place '' said Nissar Ahmad, Parent.

