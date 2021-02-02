Fire breaks out at a studio in Mumbai's Goregaon

WION Web Team
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Published: Feb 02, 2021, 05.04 PM(IST)

Mumbai fire Photograph:( Twitter )

Eight fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

A fire broke out at a studio in Mumbai's Goregaon West on Tuesday. 

Initial reports suggest that the fire was triggered by a short circuit.

Goregaon is a hub of film studios, and multiple reports say a few person are may have been trapped inside the studio.

No injuries have, however, been reported so far.

(This is a developing story.)

