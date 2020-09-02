Fire at Assam's Baghjan gas well may continue for two more months: Minister 

The well number 5 at Baghjan has been spewing gas uncontrollably for the last 95 days since May 27 and it caught fire on June 9, killing two of OIL’s firefighters at the site.

Now the industry minister of Assam Chandra Mohan Patowary has said in the state assembly on Wednesday that It might take another six to eight weeks to douse the fire at a natural gas well in Baghjan.

"The experts are on their way to Assam from Canada with all advanced equipment. They will kill the well through snubbing technology. After carrying out preparatory works, the exercise may take 6-8 weeks to complete," Chandra Patowary said.

"The 12 houses that were completely burnt are being offered ₹ 24 lakh each. In addition to that 1,484 families living nearby the well have been offered one-time relief of ₹ 30,000, while 1,197 families staying little far were given ₹ 25,000 each," he added.

Besides, 57 families affected by the blaze will be provided ₹ 10 lakh each and 561 more families with partial impact will be given ₹ 2.5 lakh each as per the suggestions of the district administration, Chandra Patowary informed the House. He further said that the local people are getting restless due to delay in getting the compensation amount and the company's inability to douse the fire, and they have camped in front of the Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner''s office to protest since August 24.

"Under the aegis of the local group Baghjan Gaon Milanjyoti Yuva Sangha, around 200 villagers are protesting. As they are peaceful, we have allowed them to voice their anger. Taking note of their demands, we raised the concerns in front of the National Green Tribunal through its experts committee," Mr Patowary said.



