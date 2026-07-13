/Final journey home: Bodies of 15 Indians killed in Vietnam boat tragedy to arrive in Mumbai

The mortal remains of 15 Indian nationals who lost their lives in the devastating boat tragedy off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island are expected to arrive in Mumbai on Monday night, bringing an end to a painful wait for grieving families. The bodies are being flown from Ho Chi Minh City on a Vietnam Airlines flight and are scheduled to land at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport later in the day. Upon arrival, the mortal remains will be handed over to family members before being transported to their respective hometowns for the last rites.

The victims were among a group of Indian tourists travelling off the coast of Phu Quoc when their speedboat capsized during a sightseeing excursion on July 11. The accident claimed the lives of 15 Indians, making it one of the deadliest incidents involving Indian tourists overseas in recent years.

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Indian diplomatic missions in Vietnam worked closely with local authorities over the past two days to complete identification, documentation and embalming procedures before arranging the repatriation of the bodies. Officials from the Ministry of External Affairs, airport authorities and state government representatives are expected to oversee the arrival process in Mumbai.

Several of those killed belonged to southern Indian states, including Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. Family members have been anxiously awaiting the return of their loved ones as authorities expedited the repatriation process.

Sixteen passengers survived the accident and have either returned to India or are in the process of travelling back after receiving medical treatment. One survivor continues to remain under medical care in Vietnam.

The group was part of an organised corporate incentive trip when the speedboat overturned near Phu Quoc, one of Vietnam's most popular tourist destinations. Initial reports suggest the vessel capsized during the return journey from a nearby island. Vietnamese authorities have launched a formal investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident.

The tragedy has triggered questions over maritime safety standards at tourist destinations and prompted calls for stricter enforcement of safety regulations for commercial sightseeing vessels.