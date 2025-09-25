/Farooq Abdullah hits out at centre says Leh, Ladakh, has escalated into a grave crisis that demands urgent attention

National Conference President Farooq Abdulah has hit out at the central government saying that the situation in Leh, Ladakh, has escalated into a grave crisis that demands urgent attention. He said that for over two weeks, the people of Ladakh have been on a hunger strike, passionately advocating for statehood and protections under the Sixth Schedule of the Indian Constitution.

''These demands stem from unfulfilled promises made to the region, leaving its citizens, particularly the youth, feeling betrayed by the central government. Frustrated by years of inaction, the protesters have veered away from the non-violent principles of Mahatma Gandhi, resulting in widespread unrest. The protests have turned violent, with tragic consequences: the burning of the BJP office and other buildings, four lives lost, and 60 to 80 people injured, ''said Farooq Abdullah in a press conference in Srinagar.

He also added that this unrest in Ladakh, a strategically vital border region, is a wake-up call for the Government of India. The prolonged delay in addressing these legitimate demands has fueled resentment, as the people of Ladakh have waited five years for meaningful action from Delhi.

He said that the government must recognise the sensitivity of this border state and act swiftly to prevent further escalation. ''We mourn the tragic loss of lives in Leh and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured, '' said Farooq Abdullah in a press conference in Srinagar.

Farooq Abdulah also said that The situation in Ladakh is distinct from the challenges faced by neighboring countries like Nepal or Bangladesh. India, as a unique nation, cannot afford to let dialogue stagnate. The youth of Ladakh have expressed disillusionment with activist Sonam Wangchuk’s methods of protest, and there is no evidence to suggest his direct involvement in the recent violence.

''The initiation of a CBI inquiry against him raises concerns about the use of state agencies to suppress dissent. The government must avoid heavy-handed tactics, as excessive use of force risks further inflaming the situation, '' said Farooq Abdullah.