/Farooq Abdullah dismisses split rumours, assures disgruntled NC legislators of action on grievances

National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Friday dismissed rumours of a split in the party, asserting that the National Conference remains united and that differences among legislators would be resolved through dialogue.

Speaking to reporters after a high-level meeting with disgruntled party legislators at Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s residence in Srinagar, Farooq Abdullah said all concerns were heard seriously, and assurances had been given that genuine issues would be addressed.

He said some decisions would be taken immediately, while others might require more time, adding that steps would be taken to strengthen the government and address people's difficulties.

Dismissing reports of a separate faction emerging within the party, Abdullah said the National Conference was an organised party that had neither split nor would ever break.

NC leader Nazir Gurezi also rejected reports of a breakaway group, saying the legislators had brought their political and other concerns before the party leadership and had received assurances of action.

Earlier, party leader Salman had said that minor differences were natural within a family and could be resolved through mutual discussions.