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Farooq Abdullah dismisses split rumours, assures disgruntled NC legislators of action on grievances

Idrees Lone
Authored By Idrees Lone
Published: Nov 06, 2026, 16:22 IST | Updated: Nov 06, 2026, 16:22 IST
Farooq Abdullah dismisses split rumours, assures disgruntled NC legislators of action on grievances

National Conference MP Farooq Abdullah, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule, TMC leader Mamata Banerjee and other INDIA bloc leaders sit on the stage of Ramlila Maidan during the INDIA bloc's 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' Maha Rally, in New Delhi on Sunday. Photograph: (ANI)

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Farooq Abdullah rejects rumours of a National Conference split, saying concerns raised by disgruntled legislators will be addressed through dialogue.

National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah on Friday dismissed rumours of a split in the party, asserting that the National Conference remains united and that differences among legislators would be resolved through dialogue.

Speaking to reporters after a high-level meeting with disgruntled party legislators at Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s residence in Srinagar, Farooq Abdullah said all concerns were heard seriously, and assurances had been given that genuine issues would be addressed.

He said some decisions would be taken immediately, while others might require more time, adding that steps would be taken to strengthen the government and address people's difficulties.

Dismissing reports of a separate faction emerging within the party, Abdullah said the National Conference was an organised party that had neither split nor would ever break.

NC leader Nazir Gurezi also rejected reports of a breakaway group, saying the legislators had brought their political and other concerns before the party leadership and had received assurances of action.

Earlier, party leader Salman had said that minor differences were natural within a family and could be resolved through mutual discussions.

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Reaffirming the party’s political stand, Farooq Abdullah said the National Conference would continue its struggle for the restoration of statehood and its position on Articles 370 and 35A.

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Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone

Idrees Lone is an award-winning journalist from Jammu & Kashmir with over 18 years of experience, currently working as Senior Special Correspondent at WION. He has extensively cove...Read More

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