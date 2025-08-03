/FACTCHECK: India reviewing US goods exempted from tariffs? MEA clarifies claims by media

Amid the ongoing India-US tariff row, India's Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) factcheck unit debunked claims that India is reviewing the list of US goods exempted from tariffs. Taking to X, the fact-check unit of the ministry has dismissed these claims made by several reports.

The reports claimed, "The Indian government begins reviewing the list of U.S. products exempted from tariffs... and declares: 'No privileges without mutual respect."

The MEA fact-check unit called it "fake news" on Sunday (August 3).

In another post, the MEA factcheck shared the "fake" claims being spread on X, saying, “Disinformation being spread on X.”

One of the reports claimed, "India is considering suspending or reviewing certain bilateral agreements with the United States if hostile economic policies continue."

Trump last week imposed 25 per cent tariffs on India, citing several reasons. The US president even slapped a penalty on India. Trump slammed New Delhi for having the most "strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers of any country".

"Remember, while India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World, and they have the most strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary Trade Barriers of any Country," he wrote on Truth Social.

The US delegation is expected to land in New India on August 24 to participate in the sixth round of trade talks.

The next day, Trump wrote another post, saying that India and Russia can "take their dead economies and go down together."

A day after Trump announced the tariffs, India's Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said that the government is now engaging with exporters to assess the impact of Mr Trump's tariffs.