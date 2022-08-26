External affairs minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to travel to UAE

India's external affairs minister Dr Jaishankar will be travelling to United Arab Emirates (UAE) to take part in the 14th India- UAE Joint commission meeting (JCM).

The thirteenth session of the India-UAE Joint Commission meeting took place virtually in August 2020, co-chaired by EAM Jaishankar & his counterpart UAE FM Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The last visit of EAM to UAE was in December 2021 when he visited the country to take part in the fifth Indian Ocean Conference. The visit comes even as part of I2U2 grouping as both have increased engagement on renewable energy and agriculture products. The grouping with India, Israel, UAE and the US as its members held its first summit-level meeting in July.

Earlier this year, India and UAE signed the free trade agreement hailed as the key to increased economic cooperation. The FTA is India's first comprehensive trade agreement in a decade. Under the deal, duty is eliminated on 80 per cent of tariff lines. It is not only expected to add $9 billion to UAE's GDP by 2030 but it also will perform as a market for Indian products in the entire West Asian region.

